Bypolls in 6 civic bodies conducted peacefully

KOLKATA: By-election in six civic bodies passed off peacefully on Sunday. The by-election was held in ward 4 of Dum Dum municipality, ward 29 of South Dum Dum municipality, ward 3 of Bhatpara municipality and ward 17 of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation.



Bypoll was held in ward 2 of Jhalda municipality. Tapan Kandu, who had defeated Trinamool nominee by 127 votes in the municipal poll, was murdered. Tapan was a Congress councillor.

In Dum Dum municipality, Dipen Majumdar of CPI(M) died before the municipal election and so polling could not be held.

In ward 29 of South Dum Dum Municipality, election could not be held following a court case.

In Bhatpara ward number 3, election was held. Elaborate police arrangements were made to ensure free and fair election.

In all the civic bodies, there is quadrangular fight.

Both Congress and CPI(M) nominees flight against each other. BJP alleged that in Bhatpara, Trinamool supporters did not allow their supporters to cast their votes.

Denying the allegation, Arjun Singh said as BJP does not have any organisation it was enacting drama to attract the media attention.

Meanwhile, Inspector in Charge (IC) of Jhalda police station Sanjib Ghosh has reportedly been sent on leave just before the by-election. Circle Inspector (CI) of Balarampur has been given the charge of Jhalda police station.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purulia, S. Selvamurugan had said that Ghosh had taken leave owing to his health issues.