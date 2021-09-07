Bypolls: Cong likely to field candidate in Bhowanipore

Kolkata: The Congress is likely to field its candidate in the by-election in Bhowanipore Assembly constituency, PCC president Adhir Chowdhury said on Monday. The bypoll will be held on September 30.



He said PCC will send the names of the nominees to AICC for its approval.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee—candidate in Bhowanipore Assembly seat —will hold the first party workers' convention at Bhowanipore, after the bypoll was announced, on Wednesday.

The meeting would be held at Chetla Ahindra Mancha.

Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) central committee member said the party will wholeheartedly support the anti-BJP, anti-TMC candidate in Bhowanipore. BJP is yet to announce the name of its candidate from the seat.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress along with Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general and Subrata Bakshi, party's state president will campaign in the by-election in Bhowanipore.

The leaders like Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mala Roy, all Trinamol Congress MPs, Subrata Mukherjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Aroop Biswas—all cabinet ministers, Sayoni Ghosh, Trinamool Youth Congress president, actors-turned politicians, Deb and June Maliah will also take part in the campaign. Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of TMC and Manoj Tiwari will also campaign for Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay was elected from Bhowanipore seat in the last Assembly polls. He defeated Rudranil Ghosh of BJP. Congress candidate Mohammad Sahadab Khan got 5,211 votes.