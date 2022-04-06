Bypolls: Babul Supriyo reaches out to voters

kolkata: Trinamool Congress carried out campaign in full swing in Ballygunge where by-election will be held on April 12.



Party candidate Babul Supriyo along with party leaders Debashis Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari and party's south Kolkata district president and Baisanor Chattopadhyay conducted door-to-door campaign in wards 60 and 61 where concentration of minority voters is heavy.

It has been alleged that CPI(M) is carrying out campaign in the communal line in these wards.

There was overwhelming response from the residents when Babul along with his party leaders and workers reached the area.

As Babul is fluent in Hindi, he did not have any problem in interacting with most of the local people in Hindi.

He talked to the youths and spent some time with the members of local clubs.

Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary will take part in a road show in support of Babul on April 7.

The rally will start from Ballygunge Phari and end at Mullickbazar.

Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress candidate for the by-election in Asansol Lok Sabha seat took part in a road show Bidhan Upadhaya, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation took part in the road show.

There are 21 lakh voters in Asasnol Parliamentary seat. Trinamool had got 91 seats in the recently concluded municipal polls out of a total of

106 seats.