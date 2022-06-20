Bypolls: Abhishek to address rally in Tripura today

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a rally in Tripura on Monday on the eve of the by-election in four Assembly seats.



The by-election in four seats, namely, Agartala, Town, Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar will be held on June 23. Chief Minister of Tripura is contesting from Town Bardowali.

Banerjee will address a rally or Surma. Earlier, he had visited Tripura on June 14 and took part in a road show from Gandhi Ghat to GB bazaar.

Trinamool Congress leaders in Tripura alleged that attack on their party workers had been going on unabated.

They said goons affiliated to the BJP had threatened Trinamool supporters not to come out of their houses on the day of by-election.

Earlier, a delegation of Trinamool MPs had met officials of Election Commission in New Delhi last week and sought its intervention to stop violence. However, no action has yet been taken by the ECI, Trinamool Congress leaders alleged.

Trinamool leaders Rajib Bandyopadhyay, Subol Bhowmick, Sayoni Ghosh and Sayantika Banerjee had held meetings in the violent-torn areas.

On June 14, Abhishek Banerjee had urged people to come out of their houses and vote for Trinamool Congress candidates to put an end to the corrupt and inefficient BJP government in Tripura.

Rajib Banerjee said BJP had become scared of Trinamool because of overwhelming support from the people who want an efficient pro-people government.

The Assembly election in Tripura will be held in 2023. He alleged that Congress and CPI(M) had been backing the BJP secretly in the by-election.

Trinamool Congress had started its journey in Tripuraon August 2, 2021.

The party's national general secretary had visited Tripura in November and December 2021 and again in January 2022.