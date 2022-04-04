Bypolls: Abhishek set to campaign in Ballygunge on April 7

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, will take part in a road show to campaign for Babul Supriyo, party's nominee for the by-election in Ballygunge Assembly seat on April 7.



The rally will start from Ballygunge Phari and end at Mullickbazar. The by-election will be held on April 12. Banerjee is likely to take part in a road show in Asansol on April 8 in support of party's nominee Shatrughan Sinha for the Lok Sabha by-election on April 12.

Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress secretary general, urged party workers not to fall into the trap and maintain cool. The party's organisation is so strong that Shatrughan Sinha will be elected in the by-election, he claimed.

He was addressing a big rally in Asansol on Sunday afternoon. Party's senior leaders Malay Ghatak, state Law minister who is the in-charge of the by-election in Asansol and Pradip Mazumdar were present at the meeting along with local leaders.

Chatterjee said because of the faulty industrial policy of the BJP the Central PSU's in Asansol have suffered heavily.

"The BJP is on a selling spree. They are planning to sell all the Central PSU and also Indian Railways," he said.

"Since 2014 when the BJP came to power, the condition of the CPSUs has turned from bad to worse. BJP leaders talk big but in reality their only concern is to sell government assets," the leader further said.

Chatterjee said Shatrughan Sinha would be a powerful member of Lok Sabha and work to translate Mamata Banerjee's dreams to improve the living condition of common people."

Chatterjee recollected how during his college days in the 1970s he was heavily influenced by Sinha's acting in Hindi films.

"We were all his fans and never thought that he will be our candidate and I will have to campaign for him," he added.