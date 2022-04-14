Bypolls: 53.82% voter turnout recorded

KOLKATA: With bypolls passing peacefully in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Assembly seat, about 53.82 per cent of about 17.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-elections, an official said on Wednesday. The bypolls went off peacefully barring minor incidents of violence and saw around 52.5 per cent voting till 5 pm on Tuesday.



As the voting was held till 6.30 pm, the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office released revised figures on Wednesday.

As per the fresh figures, 66.42 per cent and 41.23 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Assembly seat respectively, the official said.

Around 15 lakh and 2.5 lakh voters were eligible to vote in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and Ballygunge in south Kolkata respectively.

In contrast, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat witnessed a turnout of around 76.62 per cent in the 2019 general elections, whereas the Ballygunge assembly constituency saw a 61 per cent voter turnout in last year's Assembly polls.

The by-elections were necessitated as former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, and Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge.