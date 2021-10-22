Bypolls: 12 more companies of Central Forces to be deployed

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Thursday increased Central Force deployment for by-election in four Assembly constituencies (ACs) in Bengal by another 12 companies.



Hence, effectively 92 companies will be deployed in four ACs —Dinhata, Khardah, Santipur and Gosaba — where by-polls are scheduled to be held on October 30.

The maximum number of Central Forces will be deployed at Dinhata in Cooch Behar that shares the Indo-Bangladesh border.

As many as 27 companies central force are getting deployed at Dinhata while there will be deployment of 22 companies at Santipur, 20 companies at Khardah and 23 companies central force at Gosaba.

Already a section of the Central Forces has reached the Assembly constituencies.

According to the sources, Dinhata is the biggest among all the four Assembly constituencies with 417 booths.

Eight companies of the Central Force would be retained after the by-elections until the counting that is scheduled to be held on November 2.