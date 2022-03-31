Bypolls: 116 units of Central Forces to be deployed in Asansol & 17 in Ballygunge

kolkata: As a part of its confidence boosting exercise among the voters, the Central Forces along with the city police conducted a route march in various parts of Ballygunge on Wednesday.



Area domination exercise has also begun in Asansol as well. According to the sources in the Election Commission (EC), around 133 companies of paramilitary forces will be allotted for bypolls. Elections will be held in both the constituencies on April 12. According to EC officials, 116 companies of forces have been earmarked for Asansol while 17 companies will be deployed in Ballygunge.

During a recent meeting conducted by the poll panel officials it was decided that out of total 133 companies there would be around 50 companies of CRPF, 10 companies of CISF, 45 companies of BSF, 13 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and 15 companies of SSB. EC officials have already spoken to ADG (law and order) and other senior police officers in the state to chalk out a roadmap regarding the deployment of forces. Sector officers will be appointed to rush to a spot in case there is any exigency.

Central forces on Wednesday marched through various places under Ballygunge including Gariahat, Dover Lane, Dover Palace, Garcha road etc.

The route march was also carried out in various parts of Asansol. The central forces will arrive in the state in

various phase