Bypoll: TMC leaders campaign door-to-door even after Mamata's meet gets cancelled

Kolkata: As September 30—the date of by-election in Bhowanipore Assembly constituency—is drawing near both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have intensified their door-to-door campaign.



On Tuesday meeting of Mamata Banerjee in Kidderpore had to be scrapped as the areas surrounding the venue were still waterlogged, however, TMC leaders continued to campaign door-to-door.

Veteran TMC leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Madan Mitra, among others have been taking part in the door-to-door campaigning.

Trinamool Congress ward coordinators also carried on with their door-to-door campaign and urged people to vote for Banerjee to carry on with the development work in Bengal.

The ward coordinators held meetings with the workers particularly those who would be deployed at the booths.

There are 288 booths under Bhowanipore Assembly seat while there are 2.31 lakh voters.

Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate is concentrating more in wards 70 and 74 where the party did well in 2021 Assembly election. The concentration of non-Bengali voters is more in these two wards.

However, majority of the people who had voted for BJP in 2021 Assembly elections have gone against the party due to the Centre's failure to control the prices of essential commodities, cooking gas and fuel.

In absence of local youths, BJP have deployed workers from outside.

CPI(M) candidate Srijib Biswas is yet to gear up because of lack of party workers. Most of the CPI(M) old-timers have either left the party or left politics.

Of the eight wards that fall under Bhowanipore Assembly seat, seven are under Trinamool Congress.