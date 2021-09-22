Bypoll: State announces holiday on Sept 30

Kolkata: The state government has issued a memorandum declaring the day of by-poll (September 30) at Samserganj, Jangipur and Bhowanipore as a public holiday for the government offices, organisations, undertakings, corporation, boards, statutory and local bodies and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of the Assembly

The Labour department will issue instructions to shops, commercial and industrial establishments to declare the said date of poll as paid holiday in the constituencies and in case an employee works outside his or her concerned Assembly segment, where there is no election, he or she should get leave to cast a vote.