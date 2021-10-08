Bypoll: Sobhandeb files nomination; BJP announces its candidates

Kolkata: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee for the by-election in Khardah Assembly seat submited his nomination on Thursday.



The bypoll in Khardah became necessary after Kajal Sinha, TMC candidate died of Covid before the announcement of the results of 2021 Assembly election. Sinha had won by over 28,000 votes.

Chattopadhyay who became an MLA by winning the 2021 Assembly election from Bhabanipur seat resigned from the seat, and in the by-election held on September 30, Mamata Banerjee won from Bhabanipur by a record margin of over 58,000 votes.

Chattopadhyay went to the Administrative Building in Barrackpore and submitted the nomination papers to Samiran Barik, deputy magistrate and collector.

Trinamool Congress workers said their prime role will be to ensure that Chattopadhyay increases his margin.

Udayan Guha, TMC nominee filed his nomination at Dinhata. Guha was defeated by Nitisth Pramanick by only 57 votes in 2021 Assembly election. Pramanick is now the minister of state for Home Affairs.

BJP on Thursday announced the names of four candidates for the by-election in four seats.

Ashok Mondol will contest from Dinhata while Niranjan Biswas will contest from Shantipur.

Joy Saha and Palash Rana have been fielded from Khardah and Gosaba seats.

In 2021, BJP candidates Nitish Pramanick and Jagannath Sarkar were elected from Dinhata and Shantipur seats. The bypolls will be held on October 30 and results will be announced on

November 2.