Bypoll: Man held for circulating communal messages

KOLKATA: Ahead of the Bhowanipore bypoll, a person was arrested from Birbhum district for allegedly spreading communally sensitive messages and obscene materials through WhatsApp groups, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Cell on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kalighat.

According to police, on September 13, Suraj Mondal, lodged a complaint against the accused man being admin of several WhatsApp groups, in which hate speeches against a particular community and contents that could trigger communal tension, were getting circulated. After registering a case against the accused, identified as Param Roy Chowdhury of Nanoor in Birbhum, a probe was started.

Police gathered evidence against Roy Chowdhury and he was arrested from his house.