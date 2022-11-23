By staging protest, Suvendu takes political mileage: TMC

Kolkata: Reacting to the walkout staged by the BJP legislators from the state Assembly over dengue outbreak, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday lashed Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, stating that the latter had adopted the tactics of making a guest appearance on the floor of the Assembly.



"His (Suvendu's) only intention is to take political mileage by indulging in protest movements and not to take part in any discussions in the Assembly,"Chattopadhyay said while commenting on the walkout led by Adhikari.

Earlier in the day, BJP legislators had tabled an adjournment motion on the dengue outbreak soon after the question answer session.

Speaker Biman Banerjee allowed BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh to read the motion proposal but refused to allow any discussion on the same. Thereafter, the BJP legislators staged a protest by holding dummies of mosquitoes, clad in white and blue sari. In a few minutes, they staged a walkout carrying the replica and shouting slogans.

Chandrima Bhattacharya ,state Finance minister, called the protest by BJP as a ploy to disturb the normal proceedings of the Assembly. "The Leader of Opposition comes a few minutes before the conclusion of the question answer session and takes up such walkout programme,"she added.