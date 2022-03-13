By-polls in Asansol, Ballygunge on Apr 12, results on Apr 16

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates of by– elections in Ballygunge Assembly constituency and Asansol parliamentary constituency on April 12.



The results will be announced on April 16. The model code of conduct (MCC) has also come into effect in these two constituencies with the dates being announced.

As per the Commission's announcement, filing of nomination has started from today (Saturday) itself and will continue till March 24. The last date for withdrawal for candidature will be March 28.

Subrata Mukherjee who had won the Ballygunge seat and was serving as the state Panchayats and Rural Development minister died on November 4 last year. So the seat is presently vacant.

In the case of Asansol, Babul Supriyo had won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in BJPs ticket and became an MP for the second time. However, he was fielded by the saffron party from Tollygunge seat in 2021 Assembly polls in which he lost to Trinamool Congress's Aroop Biswas.

Supriyo joined the TMC in September last year and resigned as MP in October following which the Asansol parliamentary seat also fell vacant.

Elections will also be held in three Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra.