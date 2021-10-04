By-elections: Trinamool bags both seats in Murshidabad, Cong's last bastion in state falls

KOLKATA: Putting the final nail in the coffin of Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday bagged both the seats in the by-election in Murshidabad, which was once a Congress stronghold.



Trinamool has bagged 20 out of 20 seats in the district. Jakir Hossain won Jangipur seat by 92,480 votes, while Amirul Islam won Shamshergunj seat by 26,408 votes.

There was by-election in Jangipur and Shamsergunj Assembly seats after Pradip Nandy, RSP candidate from Jangipur, died before the election was held. Similarly, in Shamshergunj, election could not be held following the death of Congress candidate, Rezaul Haque.

Adhir Chowdhury, WBPCC president, did not say a word on the performance of his party nominee. Congress had fielded Jaidur Rahaman in Shamshergunj. In a quadrangular fight, Amirul Islam came out as the winning candidate. BJP candidate Milan Ghosh got 10,800 votes and lost his deposit. Ghosh got the votes in the Hindu belt. Rahaman stood second.

In Jangipur, Congress could not field any candidate and the fight was between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP. The BJP candidate Sujit Das stood second after getting 43,964 votes. Jane Alam Mian of RSP got only 9,067 votes and lost his deposit.

Murshidabad was the fiefdom of Congress. Atish Chandra Sinha was the undisputed leader. RSP had a strong base in the district with leaders like Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, who was the Irrigation minister in the Left Front regime. CPI(M) had improved its organisation under the leadership of Sailen Sarkar who was the district president of the party. Sarkar later became the state minister for Food Processing and Horticulture.

Over the years, Adhir Chowdhury took control of Congress. He was instrumental in making Sinha insignificant in Murshidabad politics. After setting up TMC, Mamata Banerjee could not form organisation in Malda and Murshidabad. But, over the years the organisational strength of the party increased. In 2021, TMC got 20 seats in the Assembly election.