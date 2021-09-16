By-elections: PDS set to support Trinamool in all 3 Assembly seats

kolkata: The Party of Democratic Socialism(PDS) led by Anuradha Putatunda will support Trinamool Congress in the upcoming by -election at Bhowanipore, Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies to be held on September 30.



According to Putatunda, her party's main agenda is to fight the BJP and communal forces.

She believes TMC is the only party that can fight against BJP. Putatunda said: "Our party will not only support TMC, but I will personally cast my franchise for TMC. In Bhowanipore constituency, majority of the people are in support for TMC and we are confident that Chief Minister will win from Bhowanipore." Senior leaders of PDS said that despite CPI(M) fielding a separate candidate, it was decided in an internal meeting that PDS will support TMC.

After the landslide victory of TMC in the Assembly election, PDS felt that Trinamool Congress is the only party that has the capability to defeat BJP.