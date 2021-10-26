By-elections: Mamata only vaccine against a 'virus' like BJP, says Abhishek at Dinhata

DINHATA: Equating the BJP to 'Coronavirus' Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said the BJP was like a 'virus' and Mamata Banerjee the only 'vaccine' that would eradicate it from the nation.



Launching a scathing attack on the BJP in poll-bound Dinhata, he made the statement while addressing a rally in support of Udayan Guha, TMC nominee for the by-election from the Assembly seat. The bypoll in Dinhata, along with three other Assembly seats in Bengal, will be held on October 30.

"BJP is like Coronavirus and Mamata Banerjee is the vaccine which is required to get rid of the disease. The first dose will be given on October 30, the scheduled date for the by-election and the second dose will be given in 2024 to oust the BJP," the Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP stated.

Abhishek alleged that the BJP leaders speak more lies than truth. "Amit Shah had said Narayani Sena would be raised in Cooch Behar. Nothing had been done so far. Mamata Banerjee decided to set up the headquarters of Narayani Sena at Mekliganj and work is in full swing," he pointed

out.

The Trinamool Congress leader said there was no need to have a by-election in Dinhata as Trinamool candidate had lost to BJP nominee Nisith Pramanick in the 2021 Assembly election.

"But, because of the sheer greed to retain the MP seat, he (BJP candidate) did not take oath and so by-election in the seat became necessary," Banerjee said adding: "BJP leaders are like seasonal insects or 'Shyama Poka' which are found during Kali Puja and are never seen later. You can find them during the election and not after that," he said.

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary said: "BJP is such a shameless party that one of its leaders was heard saying that the recent incidents in Bangladesh where Hindus had been attacked would help the party to consolidate its votes."

Abhishek maintained that TMC would go to several states and remove BJP from Goa and Tripura.

"BJP has ruined the country economically. The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up along with edible oil and vegetables. But BJP is unperturbed. Their only purpose is to satisfy selfish interests by fanning communal issues," he added.

He said though TMC was defeated in Dinhata in the 2021 Assembly election by only 57 votes, party leaders and workers always stood by the side of people in times of dire need. "Call up Trinamool leaders at 3am if you are in trouble and be rest assured that they will come to help you," Banerjee

said.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary urged people to vote for Udayan Guha as it would help to strengthen the hands of Mamata

Banerjee.