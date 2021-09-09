By-elections: CPI(M) fields candidate against Mamata

Kolkata: Srijib Biswas will be the nominee of the Left Front for Bhowanipore Assembly by election.



Jane Alam Mian, RSP nominee will contest in Jangipur, while Mohamad Modassar Hossain, CPI(M) candidate will contest from Shamshergunj. The by-elections in these three constituencies will be held on September 30. The Left Front hurriedly nominated Biswas, a lawyer after AICC announced that it would not field any candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore. The Left Front has failed to make any dent in Bhowanipore since the first election was held in 1952. Sadhan Gupta, a CPI(M) candidate was elected from the seat in 1969. After the seat was set up once again in 2011, Nandini Mukherjee was the CPI(M) nominee against Mamata Banerjee in the by-election. Mukherjee got only 14,000 odd votes and lost her deposit.

BJP had not announced the name of its candidate till Wednesday evening. It is learnt that the party is likely to field Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhowanipore. Tiberwal was defeated by Swarnakamal Saha of Trinamool Congress by over 58,000 votes in Entally in 2021 Assembly election.