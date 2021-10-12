By-election: TMC nominees reach out to locals during Puja

KOLKATA: Ahead of bypolls on four Assembly seats, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is utilizing Durga Puja to reach out to local people and strengthen its bonds with them.w Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamool Congress nominee for the by- election in Kharda inaugurated

Jago Bangla stall on Monday at Patulia Seva Samity as a part of the drive to build contact with local people.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC state secretary inaugurated the Jago Bangla stall in north Kolkata.

The festival number of Jago Bangla has become immensely popular due to the rich content. Mamata Banerjee

and Abhishek Banerjee have written articles in the same. Abhishek took the initiative to make Jago Bangla, a daily newspaper.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has become a household name in his constituency. He visited all the community Puja pandals and every

locality and interacted with the people.

Trinamool candidate Kajal Sinha had defeated BJP candidate Shilbhadra Dutta by over 28,000 votes but Sinha died of Covid before the results of the Assembly election was announced.

In four Assembly seats, namely, Khardah, Shantipur, Dinhata and Gosaba where by–election will be held on October 30, the leaders and workers are using the Puja platform to build contacts with the public.

Udayan Guha, Trinamool Congress nominee for Dinhata seat said party workers were toiling hard to ensure his victory. Guha was defeated by Nisit Pramanick of BJP in the 2021 Assembly election by 57 votes.

He is visiting the local Puja pandals and interacting with people.

Mamata Banerjee has instructed party workers not to hold meetings and rallies during the Puja in areas where by-election will be held. Rallies will be held in full swing after Lakshmi Puja.