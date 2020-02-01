Businessmen hail Budget 2020
Kolkata: Commenting on the Union Budget 2020, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said: "The longest-ever Budget speech delivered today by the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a confirmation of how complex is the nation's economic scene and how difficult it is to solve all problems in one year. The Budget speech is also a courageous analysis of a country's aspirations and why is it important to follow the theme in three parts — "Aspirational India; Economic Development for all & A Caring Society".
Sanjay Budhia, chairman Patton group said: "Announcement of refunding digitally unabated taxes and duties on exports, such as electricity duty, Cess on petroleum and mandi tax not refunded through GST, is encouraging". He added the vision of each District as export hub will make all the difference with the help and support of the state government.
He added: "Export Credit Guarantee Scheme (NIRVIK) will help the lending process and enhance the credit availability to exporters."
Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group maintained: "Since we already have tie-up with several foreign institutes, we agree with the Finance minister's suggestion that for bigger innovations and better educational trainers we need greater financial inflow which would also enable state of the art labs to attract bigger student exchange programs and FDIs. Ultimately India should become a leading hub for world-class education."
Arpan Mitra, President, Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & lndustry, complimented Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister for Finance
and Corporate Affairs for presenting a welfare-oriented budget.
The Budget has rightly recognised the imperatives of agriculture and fishery, rural development including thrust on solar energy and rural connectivity sectors including MSMEs, education, entrepreneurship, skill development and start-ups, added Arpan Mitra.
