Business summit: Depts make presentations on focus areas

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi on Wednesday took stock of the preparations of the concerned departments for the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to be held on April 20 and 21.



Four task force involving industry, exports, infrastructure and tourism have been constituted with representation from the state government departments and industrialists.

"Presentations were made by various departments about what will be their focus areas that will be showcased before the foreign delegates and industry stalwarts who will be attending the summit," a senior official of Nabanna said.

The task force members include Principal Secretaries of various departments like MSME , Tourism, Urban Development, Information Technology, Education etc and Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Vandana Yadav.

Senior representatives of 25 countries had already expressed their interest in investing in Bengal in an interactive session ahead of the sixth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held in December last year where Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Deputy High Commissioners from 25 countries including Germany, Italy, France, USA, Russia, Netherlands and Israel were present .

"The invitation letters have already been sent to the invitees who will be taking part in the summit," a senior official of the department said.

Ahead of the BGBS, total 11 synergies are going to be held in every district and a separate synergy would be held for north Bengal districts.

The synergies have begun in December 2021.