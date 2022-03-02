Business summit: CS to hold meet with ambassadors & consuls of various nations

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi will hold a virtual meeting with ambassadors and consuls of various countries on Thursday ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which is scheduled to take place on April 21 and 22.



Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) Rajiva Sinha and noted industrialists from the state will also be present in the meeting.

Four task force involving industry, exports, infrastructure and tourism that have been constituted with representation from the state government departments and industrialists will showcase the potential areas for investment in Bengal through power point presentation at the meeting.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who recently chaired an industrial meet at Nabanna Sabhaghar had said that West Bengal is the future destination for industry.

"Our primary target is industrial growth, infrastructure creation and employment generation. In the last 10 years, we got an investment of Rs 4.5 lakh crore. We could not hold BGBS for the last two years due to the pandemic. Although many countries want to attend our summit but are unable to do so due to the pandemic situation. So, we should give priority to the domestic industry this time," she had said.

She urged the industry captains to form small teams among themselves and visit the other states as brand ambassadors to promote Bengal as an ideal destination for industry by sharing their first hand experience in doing business in Bengal.

Chief Secretary on February 16, had held a meeting at North Bengal where an investment proposal to the tune of Rs 10824 crore was received with an employment potential of 71000 in the next three to five years.