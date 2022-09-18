'Buses will ply all night during Puja'

Kolkata: State transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Saturday announced that buses will ply all night during Durga Puja in different routes, except on ones, which will be marked 'no entry' by the police.

Apart from this, Chakraborty said that additional 100 buses, including air conditioned and non-air conditioned, will ply from Monday. Another 120 buses will be plied after Durga Puja.

"Before e-vehicles come in, these buses will be run for the convenience of the people," Chakraborty said.

The proposed additional air conditioned and non-air conditioned buses will include both Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC) run city routes and CTC run routes, which will ensure more effective transportation for people from neighbouring districts visiting the city for Puja.