Buses ply in 40 routes keeping social-distancing norms

Kolkata: After getting the final nod from the state Transport department, auto rickshaw services resumed in the city amid fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to prevent Coronavirus on Wednesday.



"We started our auto rickshaw services in all routes across the city on Wednesday morning. Police officials immediately stopped the auto rickshaws plying on the roads. They said that plying of auto rickshaw is illegal. We received the state Transport department notification to resume auto and e- rickshaw services at 3: 30 pm on Wednesday," said Ajit Chaudhary, secretary of Kolkata Auto rickshaw Operators Union.

He reiterated that the no auto and e-rickshaw shall enter or operate in Containment zone even if the area/ locality is in the route permit. All the drivers should carry hand sanitizers while on duty and shall use it periodically. They should wear mask and gloves while driving.

"There are more than 200 auto rickshaw routes. Auto rickshaws carrying two passengers (for maintaining social distancing norms) will ply from 7 am to 7 pm every day. The fare is same. Passengers without masks and hand sanitizers shall not be allowed to enter the autorickshaw," pointed out Chaudhary.

"On Wednesday morning, I hired an auto rickshaw from Park Circus and went to Chandni market. The passenger asked me to pay Rs 5 extra fare than the usual fare. In the evening, while I was returning home there was not a single auto rickhaw on the streets," said Priyanka, an auto rickshaw passenger.

While the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) started plying buses on 40 routes, the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and North Bengal State Transport Corporation also resumed operations on various intra and inter-district routes on Wednesday. WBTC is running its buses with 20 passengers at an interval of 20 minutes from different depots to cater the crowd of

passengers. The buses are running from 7 am to 7 pm. Taxis were also plying on the

streets. Private bus operators, however, have not resumed services after their demand for increasing fares were not met by the state government.