Buses allowed on Tala Bridge from Sept 29 and goods vehicles from October 6

KOLKATA: There is good news for the pandal hoppers in the city, particularly those who will come to Kolkata from North 24-Parganas to soak in the festive fervour.



Tala Bridge will be opened up for the movement of buses from Thursday — the day of Chaturthi, September 29.

Currently, only light vehicles like private cars and motorbikes are allowed to ply on the bridge.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the newly constructed Tala Bridge on Thursday and from Saturday onwards light vehicles started plying on the bridge.

"Buses will be allowed on Tala Bridge from September 29, the occasion of Chaturthi. As per plans, goods vehicles like trucks will be allowed from October 6," Santosh Pandey, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Kolkata Police.

Approximately 600 buses used to ply daily on the old Tala Bridge. The bridge, regarded as the lifeline of North Kolkata has cut down travel time to North Kolkata and its suburbs. The four-lane bridge of length of about 750 metres has been built upon 12 pillars.

A 240-metre section of the bridge stands on railway tracks.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) has been the implementing agency for the construction of the new bridge that has been built by Larsen & Toubro.

The dismantling work of the 57-year-old Tala Bridge had begun in February 2020 after RITES and most importantly Bridge and Construction expert V K Raina had recommended that the condition of the bridge was beyond repair and should be pulled down.

The total expenditure for the project is Rs 468 crore.