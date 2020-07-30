Bus operators urge for waiver of road tax till October 31

Kolkata: Private bus operators on Thursday submitted a letter to the state

Transport department seeking waiver of road tax, certificate of fitness (CF) and permit of their vehicles till October 31 in

the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government had earlier waived the road tax, CF and permit till July 31. We urge the state government to further extend it till October 31. We have submitted a letter to the state Transport department principal secretary office in this regard," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates. He reiterated that during pre lockdown period 6000 private buses used to run in the city. "At present, only 1000 buses are running in the city. We are suffering losses because we are running busses according to the seating capacity to maintain physical distance in the wake of COVID-19.

The ticket sale proceeds do not even cover the diesel cost that has not shot up to Rs 77.04," West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association Secretary Pradip Narayan Bose.

He reiterated that Rs 800 is paid for CF for the vehicle. Depending upon the district wise zone, Rs 5400 is spent for permit (including application fee). "We have to pay Rs 1100 quarterly road tax in case of minibus. The quarterly road tax for private bus is Rs 1500," pointed out Bose.