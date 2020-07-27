Bus operators seek exemption of EMI, submit deputation

Kolkata: Private bus operators have decided to submit deputation seeking exemption of equated monthly installment (EMI) of their vehicles at different Bank headquarters in the city on August 4.



"EMI of private buses is an extra burden on us. For around three months private buses were not running on the roads due to lockdown on the wake of COVID-19. We will

submit the deputation demanding immediate withdrawal of EMI of private buses at SBI, Allahabad bank and other bank headquarters in the city," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus

Syndicates.

He said that the cost of a private bus is between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Most of the bus owners have to pay Rs 20000 to Rs 25,000 EMI.