Burtolla: Woman found dead

KOLKATA: A sex worker was found murdered inside a room of a house located on D C Mitra lane in Burtolla area on Saturday night.



According to sources, around 10 pm, Burtolla police station was informed about a sex worker was hacked to death.

When police reached the spot, they found the woman was lying dead with her throat slit. Police have also found several stab injuries on her body. Also the room where she had stayed was

found ransacked.

Police suspect that more than one person is involved in the murder and they had come posing as customers.

Cops are trying to find out why a sex worker was killed so brutally. It is suspected that the killers might be known to the woman.

Police had brought sniffer dogs and also questioning the other sex workers to find out clues to the case. Cops from the homicide section of the Detective Department also visited the spot for inquiry.