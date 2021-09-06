Burrabazar: One injured as portion of building collapses

Kolkata: A 54-year-old lady was injured when a portion of an old dilapidated building collapsed at Babulal Lane in Burrabazar area in central Kolkata in the wee hours on Sunday.

The three storied building has been declared dangerous by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and has been lying dilapidated and abandoned for a long time.

Manju Gaur, a resident of the adjacent premises was taken to Shree Vishudhanand Hospital where she was released after first aid.

The building falls under ward 42 , Borough V of the KMC.