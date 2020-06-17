Burrabazar child murder case: Police reconstruct incident
Kolkata: The crime scene of Burrabazar child murder case has been reconstructed on Tuesday by the police.
On Monday the accused Shiv Kumar Gupta who was arrested on Sunday night was grilled in phases to find out whether he had any previous enmity with the deceased child's father.
On Tuesday the accused, Gupta was taken to his house where he showed the investigating officers the unfolding of events of Sunday night.
A large number of police personnel were deputed at the spot suspecting locals may get furious after seeing Gupta.
Meanwhile, sources informed that cops will match Gupta's confession and statement during the reconstruction with the statements of the witnesses who were present at the spot on Sunday night in order to confirm that the accused person is not hiding anything.
On Sunday night Gupta allegedly had thrown three children from the fourth floor balcony as he was angry at them.
He had a quarrel with the victim's father 15 days ago.
A heated altercation took place when Gupta protested against the children playing in the balcony that both the neighbours share. He allegedly threatened to throw the children from the verandah in a fit of rage.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata not to attend video meet with PM, TMC says no use...16 Jun 2020 7:47 PM GMT
State finalises rejuvenation plan of eight bridges in city16 Jun 2020 7:44 PM GMT
Atleast 99% of power restored in South & North 24-Parganas16 Jun 2020 7:43 PM GMT
Burrabazar child murder case: Police reconstruct incident16 Jun 2020 7:42 PM GMT
Ferry service in Sagar Island to be normal soon16 Jun 2020 7:39 PM GMT