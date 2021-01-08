Burnt body of woman found in Watgunge area

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the recovery of a burning body of a woman aged around 45 years in Watgunge area.



On Thursday around 11:40 am a man living in the vicinity of 6, Gopal Dutta road in Watgunge felt a burning smell coming from an abandoned factory nearby.

When he went near he saw that a woman was burning. But she was not moving or screaming. Immediately the man informed others and poured water on the woman to douse the

flames. Watgunge police station was informed as well. Later police rushed the woman to SSKM Hospital where she was declared brought

dead. After interrogating the eye witness, police suspect that the woman was killed somewhere else and the body was taken inside the abandoned factory to be dumped.

"Whoever had done this, knows the area very well because carrying a dead body in broad daylight and setting it one fire is too much of a risk," suspect police.

In the afternoon the homicide section of the Detective Department conducted an inquiry at the spot. Apparently an unnatural death case has been registered. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death and also trying to establish her identity.

Further action will be taken after the autopsy report arrives. Police are trying to find out if any missing complaint of a woman of that age has been lodged at the adjacent police stations.