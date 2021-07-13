Burdwan: TMC worker shot dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Mongalkote in East Burdwan on Monday evening.



The deceased Trinamool Congress leader Ashim Das was the Area President of Lakhuria in Mongalkote. It is alleged that BJP backed goons have killed him.

On Monday evening when Das was returning home riding his motorcycle from Kasemnagar, a few miscreants shot him.

Losing balance he fell down on the road. Local people rushed Das to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In a separate incident, a Trinamool Congress leader was shot at Englishbazar in Malda on Sunday night.

The leader Nepal Chowdhury is the former Area President of Sovanagar in Englishbazar. Police suspect that he was targeted over some personal grudge with someone.

A probe has been started to nab the accused persons. Chowdhury has been admitted at the Malda Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stable.