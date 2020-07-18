Burdwan shoot-out: Toto driver shot at from point-blank range

Kolkata: There was tension in the Burrabazar area of Burdwan town after three unidentified miscreants fired at a person from a point-blank range.



The injured person, identified as Hiramoy Mondol, a toto driver, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted. Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay, Superintendent of Police and Souvik Patra, DSP (Sadar) went to the spot and started an investigation.

A massive manhunt is on for the miscreants.

The police said the miscreants accosted Mondol and tried to snatch his bag when he was coming out of the office of a private company that provides loan against gold.

Seeing the miscreants brandishing a revolver, an elderly person who was standing close by rushed to save Mondol.

Meanwhile, the miscreants fired three rounds, snatched the bag and left the area on a motorcycle leaving Mondol on the street in a pool of blood.

The locals raised an alarm and called the police. A large contingent went to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Mondol told the police that while entering the office he had an altercation with the miscreants after he spotted that one of them was carrying a revolver. When he was coming out, the miscreants attacked him and snatched the bag. The police felt that the miscreants had assembled there to commit dacoity at the office of the company.

The police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.