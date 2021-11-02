Burdwan murder: Two contract killers held

kolkata: Police arrested two contract killers who had been engaged to murder Sabyasachi Mondol in east Burdwan on October 22.



Mondol was murdered at his native residence at Raina in east Burdwan on the night of October 22. The police arrested two criminals including the prime accused on Sunday night. Manhunt for other miscreants are on. Mondol's father alleged that his two cousins, Dinabandhu and Somnath, sons of his uncle Gourhari had engaged the killers.The police interrogated some local residents and businessmen in Burrabazar. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mondol was murdered following a family feud.Meanwhile, by tracking the CCTV cameras which were installed on Jamalpur Raina Road the police identified the SUV which was used by the criminals to commit the crime.

Acting on a tip off the police raided a house on Harish Street under Narkeldanga police station area and arrested Mohammad Saddam on Saturday night. By interrogating him, police raided a house in the Anandapur area off Eastern Metropolitan bypass and picked up Mohammad Janish Alam, the prime accused.

The contract killer Alam told police during interrogation that those who had engaged him had promised to pay Rs 50 lakh of which Rs 25 lakh had been given.

A team of six criminals left for Mondol's village on October 22. Around 8pm, Mondol's driver told him that some people had come to see him. When Mondol came to meet them at the lobby, Riki stabbed him indiscriminately and left him on the floor in a pool of blood. They then left for Kolkata. When Mondol was taken to hospital he was pronounced — brought dead.

Police cracked the case within seven days.