Burdwan Medical College & Hosp to get mother, child hub

kolkata: In a major boost to health infrastructure in the state, Burdwan Medical College and Hospital is all set to get a mother and child hub so that expectant mothers from the region get advanced treatment.



In another development a Truma Care Centre is being set up at the Burdwan Medical College. State government has chalked out a detailed plan to set up trauma care centres and also mother child hubs at various hospitals in the state, to ensure better treatment to patients. The government has been bearing the cost of the project. Eight trauma care centres are being constructed.

The locations would be on or near national and state highways and other important roads. Mother and child hub has already come up at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Three trauma care centre has already come up at SSKM Hospital and many more are coming up in different hospitals. Three others are being constructed at Kharagpur, Asansol and Islampur.

Two will be set up at Singur and Amtala.

The critical patients would be admitted in the trauma care centres on an emergency basis. Accident victims or any trauma patient will be kept in the centres, where the patients would be given special care.

These trauma care centres will have all the modern facilities to handle such patients.

The victims of fire incidents or those seriously injured in accidents, would be taken to the trauma care unit of the hospitals, where they would be given immediate attention. It is important to transfer these patients to a hospital equipped with trauma care facilities. This could save lives of many accident victims in the state, the senior officials of the state Health department said.