Burdwan: 5 killed as dumper collides with toto

kolkata: Five people were killed in a tragic road accident in East Burdwan on Monday morning. According to sources, on Monday morning four members of a family were travelling in a toto from Palitpur. While the toto was moving along the National Highway (NH) 2B, which is commonly known as Burdwan-Bolpur Road, a dumper coming from Bolpur direction collided head on with the toto at Jhinguti area.



Local people rushed the injured persons identified as Ganga Santra, Mamoni Santra, Saraswati Santra, Seema Santra and toto driver Giasuddin Middya to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Police have seized the dumper but the driver and the helper managed to flee. It is alleged that drivers of goods vehicles always drive dangerously every day due to which accidents are taking place in and around the area. However, police have assured the local people that the matter of rash and negligent driving will be looked into and necessary action will be taken regarding the same.On March 27 evening, one person was killed and 25 people suffered injuries after a head-on collision took place between a WBTC bus and a dumper in Chamrail area of Howrah.