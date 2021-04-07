Burdwan: 1K BJP workers join TMC

Kolkata: About 1000 BJP workers of east Burdwan joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a function on Tuesday. Veteran party leader Swapan Debnath welcomed them and handed over the party flags to them.

After joining the TMC, the workers said the saffron party was being run by the Trinamool turncoats with the sole aim of capturing power in Bengal. It may be recalled that in February some old BJP workers had set the party office on fire and thrashed the new entrants.

They alleged that there were charges of corruption against some turncoats. Moreover in the Panchayat election, which was held in 2018, these turn coats had stopped the BJP workers and supporters from casting their votes. It may be recalled that on Monday around 50 BJP workers from Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas had joined TMC making similar allegations. They alleged that the BJP state leaders had become insignificant and the saffron party had become a 'B-team' of TMC.

Meanwhile, BJP workers in 8 Assembly seats threatened to quit the booths as they did not receive the money which the leaders had promised till late Tuesday afternoon.

The agitated workers alleged that they had been told by the leaders that they would get the money by 11 am.

But, they claimed no money was sent and despite repeated phone calls, the leaders did not turn up.