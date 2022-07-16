Bundapani Tea Garden to reopen on July 25 after being deserted for 9 yrs
Darjeeling: Finally there are good tidings for Bundapani tea garden in the Alipurduar district. After being abandoned by the management for 9 long years, the garden is all set to reopen on July 25.
"The tea garden was abandoned by the management on July 13, 2013. Following a bipartite meeting on Friday, it has been resolved that the garden will reopen on July 25," stated Surender Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar.
A meeting was held between the trade union representatives and the management in the presence of the Joint Labour Commissioner in Siliguri. "It was resolved in the meeting that the management will pay the bonus dues, gratuity and PF," stated Md. Rizwan, Joint Labour Commissioner, Government of West Bengal.
The Joint Labour Commissioner stated that Bonus arrears will be paid in three installments, one at the time of the opening of the garden; second installment during the Durga pujas and the last in March 2024. "Payment of gratuity will start from April 2023 and be completed by March 2024. PF will commence from the day the garden reopens," stated Rizwan. The factory which is in a dilapidated state will be made functional by March 2024.
The Bundapani Tea Garden is owned by Merico Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Garden has a worker strength of around 1200.
