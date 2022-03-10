'Bullets were fired at me in Nandigram'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, alleged at the state Assembly that bullets were fired at her at Nandigram ahead of the Assembly polls and was a ploy to prevent her from campaigning.



"There were attempts to stop me from campaigning and even bullets were fired targeting me," Banerjee said during her reply over the Governor's speech. "I have risen by conducting mass movements at the grassroot level and such things cannot deter my resolve. There was a understanding at Nandigram for defeating me. Many CPM leaders have told me this," Banerjee said without naming the political party who had made such an 'understanding'.

"Those who entered into a conspiracy during the time should now seek apology from the people of Bengal," she added. Banerjee was defeated by a slender margin of 1956 votes in Nandigram during the Assembly polls in 2021, following which Trinamool Congress moved court challenging the results. Banerjee won from Bhowanipore seat in October last year and took oath as the chief minister for the third time on May 5, 2021. The moment Banerjee started delivering her speech, the saffron party MLAs shouted slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Sree Ram" and they continued with the sloganeering for the entire 40 minutes of Banerjee's speech.

Banerjee retorted with the slogan "Jai Bangla" and advised the BJP members to chant "Jai Sia Ram" instead of "Jai Sree Ram".

She maintained that the saffron party was keen on disrupting peace in the state while the state government was emphasising on development.

"We want industrialisation while they want hooliganism. We want more jobs for our youths but they do not. Their only aim is to try to pose a barrier to development work undertaken by the state government. Soon, the Modi government will be defeated and they will be ousted from power in Centre," she added.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre has not helped the state despite the massive destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, Yaas as well as the Covid pandemic. Referring to the ruckus created at the Assembly by the BJP legislators during the address of the governor on Monday, Banerjee said: "BJP members tried to disrupt the proceedings but their plot did not succeed, thanks to the governor."