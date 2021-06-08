Bullets were fired aiming the polling booth: Report

Kolkata: The ballistic experts of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) forensic who visited the firing incident spot of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that on April 10, bullets were fired aiming at the polling booth.

According to sources, in the preliminary report, experts opined that the bullets were fired from rifles. On Monday the forensic experts visited the booth number 126 at Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi where signs of bullet hit were found on the blackboard and on the door. They tried to establish the bullet path along with its height when fired.

With the new findings, cops are likely to summon the CISF personnel again who were asked to appear multiple times earlier. But none of them appeared citing the Covid situation.

After the incident CISF personnel claimed that the unruly mob tried to snatch away their weapons and thus they had to fire. Controversy cropped up about why the bullets were not fired on the legs of the deceased people.

The autopsy report confirmed that they were shot from behind. Previously Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mathabhnaga along with OC and investigating officer of the case of Mathabhanga police station were interrogated by the SIT.