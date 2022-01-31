Built at Rs 1.8cr, Jhargram's first electric crematorium now functional

KOLKATA: The first electric crematorium at Jhargram commenced on Sunday.



The construction of the electric crematorium under Baitarani project was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore. It was a long standing demand of the residents of Jhargram.

After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took an initiative to upgrade the burning ghats and burial grounds across the state. During her role as the opposition leader she had often found that the relatives had deserted half burnt bodies and most of the burning ghats were in bad shape.

The state Urban Development department has taken up a scheme to set up electric crematorium in every district.

A body was cremated at the electric crematorium on Sunday afternoon.

There is a mourner's room and adequate arrangement for drinking water for the mourners.