Building rules to be amended so that KMC can implement eviction

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation has urged the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department to bring an amendment in Section 412 A of KMC Act 1980 that empowers the civic body to evict residents of extremely dangerous and dilapidated buildings for the purpose of demolition. However, the KMC will provide the evicted residents 'certificate of residence' which will assure their right to that particular building.



"We are serving notices to old and dangerous buildings but in many of them, residents are continuing to stay risking their lives. There have been instances of fatalities after the collapse of such buildings. So, we have prepared a proposal with the help of our Law department and urged the state government to bring an amendment to the existing building rules so that with the assistance of police, we can evict residents of extremely old and dilapidated buildings and pull them down. In this way, we will be able to save the lives of a number of people," KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said responding to a proposal from Ellora Saha, ward 24 councillor, at the monthly meeting at Town Hall on Friday.

Saha brought it before the notice of the House that there are a good number of extremely old and dilapidated buildings in her ward where residents have continued to stay as the owner has denied any sort of assistance in the repair of such structures. She urged the KMC to examine legal provisions and take possession of such buildings for necessary action and save the lives of inhabitants.