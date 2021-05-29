Budhhadeb Bhattacharya's health condition improves

KOLKATA: Former Chief Minister Budhhadeb Bhattacharya's health condition improved on Friday.



He has been kept on BiPAP with 4 liters of oxygen. He has been maintaining oxygen at 92 per cent. He is presently conscious and alert and talking sensibly. He is, however, having a mild dry cough. His blood pressure is stable and maintaining a heart rate of 55/min. His urine output is satisfactory. He slept well on Thursday night. He is taking food orally," said a press statement issued by the private hospital on Friday.

It was also learnt from the hospital sources that medicines like Clexane, Solumedrol and Remdesvir are being administered on the former Chief Minister. Treating doctors are on constant vigil on his health and will take appropriate measures from time to time.

He tested positive for Covid on May 18 and had been under treatment at home isolation. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 25th May as his oxygen level dropped. A medical board had been constituted by the hospital for his treatment.