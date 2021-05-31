Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee's health stable

KOLKATA: Former Chief Minister Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition has much improved and he has been maintaining oxygen level at around 92 per cent.



"Bhattacharya is on intermittent BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92%. He is presently conscious, alert and talking. Blood pressure is stable and he is having a heart rate of 60/min. Urine output is satisfactory. He is taking food orally. His capillary blood glucose levels are normal. Clexane, Solumedrol, Remdesvir were administered and other supportive measures were taken. He is currently having a dry cough," press statement issued by the private hospital said.

A chest X-ray will be done on him. Treating doctors are on constant vigil on his health and will take appropriate measures from time to time.

Bhattacharjee (77), was admitted to the hospital on May 25 as he complained of respiratory distress. He tested positive for Covid along with his wife Mira Bhattacharjee.