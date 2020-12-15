Budgetary allocation in power sector increased by 352%: TMC

Kolkata: With the aim to augment "the generation of energy from renewable sources" the state is leaving no stone unturned to increase solar power coverage across Bengal.



On National Energy Conservation Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, tweeted: "Today is National Energy Conservation Day. #GoWB is continuously augmenting the generation of energy from renewable sources. With this aim in mind, Grid-connected-Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Plants are being installed in all schools and government buildings in the State. With environment-friendly electric bus and CNG bus service, #Bengal is the pioneer in introducing environment-friendly transportation on such a large scale. #Kolkata has also bagged international C40 Award for electric transportation system."

Addressing a press conference, earlier in the day, state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said the generation of solar power in the state has increased after TMC formed the government. It has increased from 2 MW in 2011 to 130 MW in 2020, he claimed.

"Eastern India's biggest solar power generation centre is coming up at Dadanpatra in East Midnapore. The work to generate 125 MW solar power in the first phase has already been started. In the second phase, another 75 MW solar power will be produced," he said.

The estimated project cost will be around Rs 750

crore.

He said the state Power department will soon set up a 1000MW Electro-Hydro project in Purulia, in addition to the existing 900 MW project.

He said the budgetary allocation of the Power department has reached Rs 2497.29 crore from Rs 551.80 crore in 2010, "Which means the allocation in the power sector has witnessed a 352 per cent growth between 2011 and 2020. "It shows the volume of work that has been carried out by the department," he said.

The minister claimed that the state has achieved 100 per cent electrification in rural areas. Chattopadhyay said the number of power consumers has increased to 2.06 crore in 2020 from 85 lakh in 2011. The number of sub stations has gone up to 843 from 521.

He claimed that low voltage was a formidable problem in Bengal before 2011. "There were 323 low voltage pockets. Earlier, it was difficult to run electronic gadgets in the semi urban and rural areas. Now, the low voltage pockets have come down to 20," he added.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had spoken about the low voltage pockets and took special initiative to ensure smooth power generation.

The minister also said that the state government has deployed electric buses for public transport. "No state government in the country has introduced so many electric buses for public transport. Our state government is committed to

use non-conventional energy," he said.

He claimed that the upcoming Silicon valley project in the state will be bigger than the hubs in Hyderbad or Bangalore.

"Under Gatidhara scheme, around 28,000 youths have been given loans for purchasing vehicles and around 6 lakh youths are being trained for becoming self-reliant," he said.

"The Centre has been compelled to appreciate the schemes of Bengal. In the MSME job creation sector, Bengal holds the number one position.

"Through Swami Vivekananda Swanirbhar Karmasansthan Prakalpa scheme the state government envisages generation of self-employment through the promotion of tiny scale units of production, manufacturing, trade and service. Under this scheme, 30 per cent subsidy is provided to the micro-entrepreneurs," he said.

"At the Tajpur deep-sea port, employment for 25,000 people will be generated," the minister said.