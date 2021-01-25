Budget session of state Assembly likely to be held on Feb 5, 6 & 8

Kolkata: The Budget session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly is likely to be held on February 5, 6 and 8. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to all its MLAs and also sent messages, urging them to remain present during the Assembly session.



"The two-day special session at the Assembly will be held on January 27 and 28 and the Budget session will probably be held on February 5, 6 and 8. We have written and sent SMS to all our MLAs to be present during the special session as well as the Budget session," Partha Chatterjee, state Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to be held on Monday for discussing the business of the Assembly session. The TMC is slated to have an all-party resolution against the Centre's farm laws.