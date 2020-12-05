Buddhist Cell pledges support to TMC

Darjeeling: The West Bengal Buddhist Cell (WBBC) has pledged support to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).



In a programme organised by the West Bengal Udbastu Cell in Siliguri on Saturday, more than 7,000 members of the WBBC joined the TMC. Ministers Gautam Deb, Aroop Biswas, Binay Krishna Barman and Rabindranath Ghosh were present at the programme and handed over party flags.

"We will wholeheartedly support the TMC. We have a 14 lakh strong population in North Bengal," stated Nima Wangdi Sherpa, President of the Cell. A rally was held from the Mahananda bridge to the Baghajatin Park, the venue for the progamme in Siliguri.

Talking to media persons on the sideline of the pogramme PWD Minister Aroop Biswas stated: "We have to remain united and resist the sinister design of the communal party BJP. Except for false promises the BJP has not done anything. What has the BJP done for North Bengal in the past 10 years? They had promised that the Central Government would acquire 7 sick tea gardens in North Bengal. Nothing has been done. Where are the 2 crore jobs?"

Commenting on forming an alliance with GJM (Bimal,) Biswas stated: "We welcome all anti-BJP forces. Together we have to drive away the communal party BJP from the country."

Ministers Deb, Ghosh and Barman highlighted the all round development that the Mamata Banerjee government had brought about, including the ongoing "Duarey Sarkar" program, whereby welfare schemes are delivered at the doorstep.