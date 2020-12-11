Buddhadeb's condition slightly improves

kolkata: The health condition of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has improved slightly on Thursday and was on ventilator support.



According to sources in the private hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday, he has shown some signs of improvement but his condition is still said to be critical. The oxygen saturation level was around 90-95 percent and he has regained consciousness.

A five-member medical team which was constituted for his treatment on Wednesday has been constantly monitoring his condition.

The former CM had a steady PCO2 level at 42 mmHg on Thursday morning, which is normal for COPD patients. His breathing problem aggravated on Wednesday afternoon when he was taken to a private hospital in Alipore. He has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other old age-related ailments for a long time. The veteran leader started responding to the treatment on Wednesday night, the

hospital said. His blood pressure and pulse rate were stable while urine output was satisfactory.