Buddhadeb's condition improves slightly

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition slightly improved on Wednesday and his oxygen level rose as well. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Tuesday after his oxygen saturation dropped. He is stated to be stable now.



According to the hospital sources, Bhattacharjee had his food on Tuesday night. Remdesivir drug was administered on him, sources said. He is a chronic COPD patient. The former Chief Minister and wife Mira Bhattacharjee had tested positive for Covid on May 18. He preferred to get treatment at home isolation whereas his wife was admitted to the hospital. She was released on Tuesday morning and got readmitted the same evening following a panic attack. She has been undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

"His health has improved. His sugar level is normal. He is on BIPAP support and his oxygen level is at around 99%. He is presently a bit drowsy. Blood pressure is stable and he is having a heart rate of 56/min. Urine output is satisfactory," said a press statement issued by the private hospital on Wednesday. A panel of six doctors has been formed for his treatment. A CT scan of his lungs was also done on Tuesday.