Buddhadeb in hospital, 'very critical'

Kolkata: The health condition of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to a hospital in South Kolkata, deteriorated to "very critical" on Wednesday evening, officials said.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital and enquired about his health condition, praying for his quick recovery.

Bhattacharjee, 76, was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital where he was taken to in the afternoon as his breathing- related problems aggravated, they said.

"Bhattacharjee's RT-PCR test showed he was Covid negative and that is positive news. The CT scan of his brain showed old lacunar infarcts. He is undergoing treatment at the CCU," a senior official of the hospital said.

Repeated tests showed an accumulation of carbon dioxide and a lower pH level, following which doctors decided to electively ventilate him after proper consent of family members, he said. "His condition is very critical," the official added.

Bhattacharjee's pulse and blood pressure are stable and the veteran politician is on IV antibiotics, IV steroids and other supportive medications, said a statement released by the hospital.

His oxygen saturation deteriorated to 70 per cent in the morning and he became unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

The veteran CPI(M) leader was initially put on non- invasive ventilation (BIPAP) at the hospital after which his oxygen saturation improved to 95 per cent. However, his condition deteriorated and he was put on mechanical ventilation.